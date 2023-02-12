‘Will fulfil all duties’: BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla on becoming new HP Governor

ANI
Gorakhpur, February 12
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing him as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI, Shiv Pratap Shukla said, "I would like to thank the President, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister for giving me this responsibility under their leadership. Whatever responsibility will be assigned to me, I will try to fulfil all and give my hundred per cent during my work tenure."
"I would definitely like to thank all my supporters and well-wishers who gathered at the residence to thank me for this. They all welcomed me with flowers, garlands and sweets and I am delighted," he added.
Shiv Pratap Shukla was appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Shiv Pratap Shukla is a resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of UP. He is former MoS for Finance and has been a four-time MLA, three-time Union Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha. Shukla started his political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and saw many ups and downs during his political career.
