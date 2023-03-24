Will fulfil guarantees in 5 yrs: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government was committed towards fulfilling all 10 guarantees given to people, including providing 300 units of free power, in a phased manner in five years.

He was replying to queries regarding the guarantee of 300 units of free power asked by Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, Karsog MLA Deep Raj and Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhu said, “I want to reiterate that we are continuing 125 units of free power announced by the previous BJP government and will enhance it to 300 units.” He added that Rs 1,044 core was being spent every year on providing 125 units of free power and Rs 300 crore had been spent in the past 100 days.

He said, “The guarantees are for five years and the Budget for 2023-24 gives a glimpse of our commitment towards fulfilling these.”

Sukhu said that it was former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who had given 60 units of free power to people and the previous BJP government had raised this quota to 125 units.