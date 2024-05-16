Will give fillip to industry, improve healthcare, says Anand Sharma in Chamba

Our Correspondents

Chamba/Nurpur, May 15

Anand Sharma, Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency, today said that if elected to the Lok Sabha, he would work to establish big industries and strengthen healthcare facilities in Chamba district. He addressed corner meetings at Hatli, Manhuta, Balana, Raipur and Kakira in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency.

Sharma, accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, was accorded a rousing reception by Congress workers during his daylong tour of the Bhattiyat Assembly segment.

He alleged that during the NDA rule, societal fabric had become frayed. “The Central Government has been playing divisive politics of hatred in the past one decade by creating religious and regional enmity among communities,” he added.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was claiming the sole credit for India’s development, but people know the role Congress played in the nation’s development.

Sharma asserted that unlike the BJP, the Congress refrains from engaging in deceitful politics, standing by its promises and implementing laws for the welfare of all sections of society.

Sharma said, “The BJP does not talk about burning issues like rising inflation and unemployment but is busy dividing the country on religious lines, which will prove disastrous for the Indian democracy.” He condemned the BJP for its divisive agenda, accusing it of sowing discord among communities.

Sharma also highlighted the Congress’s agenda for Himachal Pradesh. He urged the people of Bhattiyat to rally behind the Congress and support it in the upcoming elections.

Pathania highlights Sharma’s contribution

In his address, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania shed light on Anand Sharma’s extensive record of public service, noting his tenure as a four-time Member of Parliament and handling important ministries in the Union Government.

Pathania said only Sharma can implement important infrastructure projects such as the Chamba-Chowari, Holi-Uttrala and Pangi-Chehni tunnels, which are vital for the region’s progress. He contrasted Sharma’s proactive stance with the perceived inaction of the previous BJP representatives in raising the concerns of Chamba district at the national level.

Meanwhile, 55 families of Bhattiyat joined Congress party in the presence of Sharma and Pathania.

