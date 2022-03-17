Will help students brought back from Ukraine: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The Centre and state government were concerned about the students and would strive to find a way to ensure that their careers were not affected, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while virtually interacting with the students brought home from war-torn Ukraine.

All the students and others from Himachal have been brought out safely from Ukraine. The Central Government headed by Narendra Modi made every effort to ensure safety and safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, he said here today.

Thakur said that due to the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, four Union ministers were stationed in the neighboring countries of Ukraine for the safe return of the citizens of the country.

He said that Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine were brought back through special flights from the border countries under ‘Operation Ganga’. The state government also took up the matter with the Union Government effectively and arrangements were made by the state government to bring the people back to their homes from Delhi and Mumbai.