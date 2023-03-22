'Will honour all 10 poll guarantees': Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu on 100 days of govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said his government was committed to honouring the 10 guarantees promised to the people of the state, with five guarantees having been included in the Budget within 100 days of the formation of the Congress regime.

Poor fiscal health biggest challenge Rs 75,400 cr debt biggest hurdle to honouring the 10 guarantees

Resource mobilisation and generating employment are the other challenges facing the govt

“The government has honoured the promise on OPS restoration for 1.36 lakh employees, which will be implemented from April 1, 2023. Also budgetary provision of Rs 461 crore has been made to provide Rs 1,500 to 2.37 lakh women between 18 and 60 years,” he said on the completion of 100 days of the Congress regime. He said the day boarding school promise too had been fulfilled in the Budget and all 10 guarantees would be honoured in the next five years.

“The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will start the recruitment process to fill 2,000 posts of various categories in 10 days. The results of the already held papers will be declared shortly,” he said, adding that neither would the over-age criteria apply, nor fee from those who had already applied for these posts before the HP Staff Selection Commission would be charged.

“We have set the ball rolling for ensuring the welfare of every section of society, be it women, farmers, youth or employees,” he said. He said his government wanted to become the voice of the poor and marginalised, including orphans, single women, widows, small traders and students for whom schemes had been included in the Budget.

“Tourism remains our topmost priority and with a thrust on tapping solar energy, the government is keen to encourage youth to set up plants and generate revenue for the state,” he said. Green hydrogen was another area where a mega project was in the pipeline, he said, adding that the thrust would be on transparency and time-bound clearances to prevent delay, whether in the tendering process or land acquisition.

Sukhu said based on the opinion of all 40 MLAs to lay thrust on qualitative improvement in the health and education sectors, it was decided to de-notify 920 institutions opened with no staff or budgetary provision. He said his regime was keen on cutting down wasteful expenditure and generate resources, with some of the initiatives being imposition of water cess, milk cess and open auction of liquor vends.

