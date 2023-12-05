Will identify posts for visually impaired: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 4

A delegation of visually impaired persons called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and apprised him about their various demands.

After listening to them, the Chief Minister assured to fulfill their demands. He said: “The state government will identify suitable posts in the various departments, boards and corporations for their employment. We are committed to the welfare of vulnerable sections of the society and a scheme would be introduced for their upliftment in the upcoming budget session.”

