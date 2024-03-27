Will initiate legal action after consulting Nadda: Kangana

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 26
Actor and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut today said the Congress remarks against her were insulting and legal action would be taken in consultation with BJP chief JP Nadda who had summoned her to Delhi. She was at her native place Bhambla village under Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi yesterday to celebrate Holi with local BJP workers.
Talking to mediapersons before leaving for Delhi, she said: “I am bound by the party discipline and any decision on initiating legal action will be taken in consultation with the Naddaji who has summoned me to Delhi.”
“If a young man gets ticket, his ideology is attacked and if a young woman gets ticket, her sexuality is attacked. Strange! Mandi is being used in sexual context everywhere, just because it has a young woman candidate. Shame on Congress people for displaying sexist tendencies,” she tweeted.
Responding to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s comments, who used derogatory remarks against her, Kangana said in her tweet: “Dear Supriya ji. In the past 20 years of my career as an artiste, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in ‘Queen’ to a seductive spy in ‘Dhaakad’, from a goddess in ‘Manikarnika’ to a demon in ‘Chandramukhi’, from a prostitute in ‘Rajjo’ to a revolutionary leader in ‘Thalaivii’.”
“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity,” she tweeted.
“National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks Kangana on social media,” the NCW tweeted.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...