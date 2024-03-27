Will initiate legal action after consulting Nadda: Kangana

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 26

Actor and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut today said the Congress remarks against her were insulting and legal action would be taken in consultation with BJP chief JP Nadda who had summoned her to Delhi. She was at her native place Bhambla village under Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi yesterday to celebrate Holi with local BJP workers.

Talking to mediapersons before leaving for Delhi, she said: “I am bound by the party discipline and any decision on initiating legal action will be taken in consultation with the Naddaji who has summoned me to Delhi.”

“If a young man gets ticket, his ideology is attacked and if a young woman gets ticket, her sexuality is attacked. Strange! Mandi is being used in sexual context everywhere, just because it has a young woman candidate. Shame on Congress people for displaying sexist tendencies,” she tweeted.

Responding to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s comments, who used derogatory remarks against her, Kangana said in her tweet: “Dear Supriya ji. In the past 20 years of my career as an artiste, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in ‘Queen’ to a seductive spy in ‘Dhaakad’, from a goddess in ‘Manikarnika’ to a demon in ‘Chandramukhi’, from a prostitute in ‘Rajjo’ to a revolutionary leader in ‘Thalaivii’.”

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity,” she tweeted.

“National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks Kangana on social media,” the NCW tweeted.

