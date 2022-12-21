Will look into appointments done by BJP govt: Agnihotri

Rajesh Sharma

Una, December 20

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Congress government would look into all recruitment made by the previous BJP government, besides the procurement of a large number of pipes by the Jal Shakti Department. He was talking to mediapersons at the Mehatpur inter-state barrier on his maiden visit to the district after assuming the charge of Deputy Chief Minister.

Cabinet formation CM’s prerogative The formation of the Cabinet is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. He will meet the Congress high command before announcing his council of ministers. Our government will fulfil all promises made to the people of the state, including the old pension scheme. — Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister

Agnihotri said that there had been reports of corruption in recruitment in the Himachal Police during the previous BJP government. He questioned the BJP why pipes of various diameters were procured for next 10 years. He said that he had noticed a large number of pipes of various diameters dumped across the state. He had ordered the officers concerned to deposit all pipes at Jal Shakti Department stores.

He said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) had an accumulated loss of Rs 1,350 crore and 1,000 of its total 3,500 buses had a zero value. He added that only 6 per cent routes of the HRTC were profitable. A review of the functioning of the corporation would be done.

Agnihotri said that the Congress government had cancelled all announcements made by the previous BJP government in the last six months of its rule because these were without budgetary or land allocation. He added that it was time for the BJP to sit back and introspect about the reasons for its defeat in the elections.

He said that the first Budget would reveal the priorities of the government and how it wants to take the state on the path of progress. He added that the agenda of the new government was balanced development and the welfare and service of the poor and there was no place for vendetta.