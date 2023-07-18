Will move SC for share in Chandigarh if Punjab refuses to resolve issue: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

The state government will approach the Supreme Court as regards its share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh if Punjab refuses to settle the issue mutually.

BBMB is giving 7.19% power share According to the Supreme Court decision of September 27, 2011, the share of Himachal Pradesh was fixed at 7.19 per cent, which the BBMB gave after November 2011

As per the court decision, the state has decided to get its share in the Bhakra projects from November 1966, Dehar project from November 1977 and the Pong Dam project from January 1978

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today said, “We will prefer to resolve the matter amicably. But if the issue is not resolved mutually, we will not hesitate to go to the Supreme Court.” The minister is also the chairman of a Cabinet sub-committee formed to look into the claims of Himachal Pradesh for its share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan are the two other members of the committee.

“We are not asking for anything new. As per the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the state has 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh,” the minister said after the first meeting of the sub-committee.

He said that the government was waiting for the final decision of the Supreme Court on the 7.19 per cent share of Himachal in power generated by BBMB projects. “The next date of hearing is July 26, and we are hopeful of a favourable decision,” he added.

According to the decision of the apex court of September 27, 2011, the share of Himachal Pradesh was fixed at 7.19 per cent. The BBMB is giving 7.19 per cent electricity share to the state after November 2011, but Punjab and Haryana have not paid the outstanding dues of the BBMB projects for the previous period. On the basis of the court decision, the state has decided to get its share in the Bhakra projects from November 1966, Dehar project from November 1977 and the Pong Dam project from January 1978.

