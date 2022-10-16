Will not contest poll, says Harsh Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 15

Former Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, who had joined the BJP recently, said today that he would not contest the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Mahajan, while addressing mediapersons here, said that he had left electoral politics in 2007 and had no intention to contest elections. “I shall campaign for the BJP,” he added. There was speculation that the BJP may field him from Chamba, his stronghold.

He claimed that many Congress leaders may join the BJP in the coming days. He added that he left the Congress as party posts and ticket were being sold. He alleged that the Congress in-charge for Himachal, Rajiv Shukla, had no time for common party workers. “I tried to meet him many times but he was not available. I tried to bring the ground situation in the Congress to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, but he also did not spare time for party affairs,” he added.

Mahajan alleged that the Congress did not want to evolve and was banking on old octogenarian leaders rather than giving ticket to young leaders. “None of the Youth Congress leaders will be given ticket for the forthcoming elections. I took up the issue but nobody was ready to listen,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress had decimated after the death of former CM Virbhadra Singh. “The Congress was dependent on Virbhadra Singh and now all leaders are fighting with each other. Campaign Committee chairman Sukhwinder Sukhu was not given a room in the Congress Bhavan. The Congress instead of acting as a leading opposition party is embroiled in handling infighting,” he said.