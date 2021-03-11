Will oppose CM's event: Kullu MLA

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 25

Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said the people of Kullu would protest Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visit to Patlikuhl on Friday. The CM is coming to lay the foundation stone of a private charitable hospital.

The MLA said people in Kullu had been sitting on an indefinite dharna for the last 23 days against the shortage of doctors in the hospital and the CM was taking interest in opening a private hospital instead of providing facilities in Kullu hospital.

Thakur alleged that 4 bighas of government land worth Rs 20 crore had been given to the private hospital free of cost.

The government should make public the memorandum of understanding with the hospital. He said private hospitals take land in the name of charitable institutions and after some time, these stop providing free treatment.