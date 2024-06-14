Will provide additional funds for early completion of drug park: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would act as a strategic partner and provide additional funds in addition to the funds coming from the Central Government for the timely completion of the bulk drug park in Una.

Sukhu presided over a high-level meeting here to review the progress of the drug park project. He said the project would span over 570 hectares at an estimated cost of Rs 1,923 crore. The government decided that it would cover the operational cost of the project for the first 10 years.

Project to cost Rs 1,923 crore The bulk drug park at Haroli in Una district will be set up over 570 hectares at an estimated cost of Rs 1,923 crore

The state government has decided to cover the operational cost of the project for the first 10 years

The Chief Minister said the drug park would be instrumental in generating revenue and creating jobs for the youth

“The bulk drug park will feature a common effluent treatment plant with a five MLD capacity, a solid waste management plant, a stormwater drain network, a common solvent storage, recovery and distillation facility, stream generation plant, an advanced laboratory testing centre, an emergency response centre, hazardous operations audit centre and a centre of excellence,” said Sukhu.

Besides, Sukhu said, infrastructure such as pathways, canteen, fire station and administrative block would be constructed and the site development works would also be carried out.

He directed the Industries Department to expedite the tender process and address any bottlenecks to bring this project on the ground and complete all codal formalities in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said the bulk drug park would be instrumental in generating revenue and creating significant job opportunities for the youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur gave their suggestions to enhance the viability of the project and industry friendliness.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Una