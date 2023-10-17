Will raise Chehni tunnel issue with govt: Mandi MP Pratibha Singh

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), October 16

Mandi MP Pratibha Singh said today that she would take up the issue of the construction of a tunnel beneath the Chehni Pass in the Pangi valley of Chamba district with the state government. She made the announcement at Killar while formally inaugurating the ‘Phul Yatra’ fair (flower festival) of the Pangi valley.

The HPCC persident said, “Keeping in view the demand of the people of Pangi, the Chehni tunnel will be constructed to ensure all-weather connectivity with Chamba town and other places.” She added she would ask the BRO to improve the condition of a road linking Killar.

