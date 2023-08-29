Will raise Mandi road widening issue with Centre, says Pratibha

Mandi, August 28
State Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh today said that she would take up the matter of widening of Mandi-Kullu road via Kataula and Chailchowk to Pandoh under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) with the concerned ministry of the Central government.
Pratibha said that she had already demanded funds for these two roads under the CRIF and now she would reiterate her demand with the concerned ministry. After taking stock of the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Darang assembly constituency, Pratibha expressed concern over the breakdown of road connectivity between Pandoh and Kullu. She said that now Kullu would be connected with other roads.
The MP urged the Central government to declare the devastation caused by rains as a national disaster. She urged the Central government to provide funds liberally for relief works. The MP said the state had suffered huge loss due to this calamity.
She was accompanied by senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and district Congress working president Harender Sen.
