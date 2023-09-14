Will raise rain disaster issue in LS: Priyanka Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

The Central Government has not understood the extent of damage heavy rainfall has caused in the state, said Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a visit to the landslide-hit Shiv temple site at Summer Hill here today.

She said that the Congress would raise the issue during the special session of Parliament and would try to convince the Central Government to declare the rain disaster in the state as a national calamity.

Priyanka said, “Mandi MP Pratibha Singh told me that she would raise the matter during the special session of Parliament though we don’t know what the session was about and whether such issues would be allowed?” As many 20 people were killed after the temple at Summer Hill collapsed following a major landslide on August 14. “If the matter isn’t allowed, a representation should go to the Central Government to try to convince it to declare the rain fury a national disaster. Declaring the disaster a national calamity will benefit the state and people,” he added.

She urged the Centre to rise above political differences and extend wholehearted support to the state.

Priyanka was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and ministers when she met family members of the victims of the temple tragedy.

She assured the bereaved family members of all possible help. She promised to visit them again. Later, she also visited Krishna Nagar in the city where two persons had died in a landslide.

