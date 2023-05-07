Will rebrand handloom corp as ‘Him-Craft’: CM

PTI

Shimla, May 6

The government is all set to rebrand State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd as ‘Him-Craft’, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

“Branding is crucial for any product and the new brand name will help in promoting all handicrafts and handloom products made by the artisans and weavers of the state,” he said in a statement issued here.

Sukhu said that the move was aimed at increasing the income of artisans and expanding their customer base for economic growth and greater financial stability.

He said, “This will enusre authenticity, enhance customer satisfaction and build trust for the state’s handicrafts and handloom products. The new trade name will be reflected in all official documents, including business cards, letterheads, email signatures and the official website, consolidating all handloom and handicraft products under a single umbrella brand.”

Sukhu said, “The handloom and handicraft products made by the artisans of Himachal are in great demand in domestic and international markets. Some souvenir items made by the ‘Him-Craft’ for giving as gifts to the delegates of G-20 were appreciated widely.”

He said, “The state has a rich tradition of weaving, embroidery, woodcarving, metalwork, pottery etc. These traditional handicrafts have been passed down from generations and have evolved overtime, incorporating modern techniques and designs.

He added, “To promote handicrafts and handloom products at national and international markets, the government plans to develop a marketing strategy. The new brand will have a website, social media presence and advertising campaigns to boost sales.”