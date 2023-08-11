 Will relocate people who lost land, houses, says CM Sukhvinder Sukhu : The Tribune India

Will relocate people who lost land, houses, says CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Visits Kharhan panchayat, one of the worst-hit areas in upper Shimla

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Kharhan in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

While visiting Kharhan panchayat in Rampur sub-division, one of the worst hit panchayats in upper Shimla area due to heavy downpour last month, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the families who have lost their land and houses would be relocated to some other place. In this panchayat around 50 buildings have suffered partial or full damage.

Rs 8l for maintenance of growers memorial

  • Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of three orchardists — Govind Singh, Heera Singh and Tara Chand
  • The trio had died in a firing incident during the apple growers' agitation in Kotgarh in 1990. The CM announced Rs 8 lakh for the maintenance of the trio’s memorial in Kotgarh
  • Besides, Rs 7 lakh each has been released for seven badly affected panchayats of Kotgarh due to torrential rains

While on way to this panchayat, the CM suffered a minor scare when his helicopter could not land at the pre-decided location in Beethal. “The pilot decided against landing the helicopter at the scheduled spot either because of wind speed or some technical issue,” said a person part of the CM’s entourage. “Luckily, the pilot located a suitable place for landing just a few kilometres away,” he said.

Assuring people of adequate assistance, the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for houses damaged partially. “The government is considering enhancing the relief amount for houses which have been destroyed completely in the natural calamity,” said Sukhu.

The CM assured the people of immediate restoration of roads. He said that temporary routes were being prepared in the areas where the roads were heavily blocked or had caved in for the transportation of apple from the orchards to the markets. “Despite limited financial resources, the government will extend all possible help to the people affected by heavy rains,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minster listened to and interacted with the people at Bhargaon en-route Kharhan. On the demand of the locals, Sukhu issued directions for the completion of the Kurpan drinking water supply scheme by December 25. The scheme will also cater to the drinking water requirements of Theog residents. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Nand Lal and Kuldeep Singh Rathore accompanied the Chief Minister.

