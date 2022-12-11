Will see how Congress fulfils old pension scheme promise in Himachal Pradesh: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

The BJP on Sunday said it would be watching how the Congress implements the Old Pension Scheme promise in Himachal Pradesh considering its governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are yet to do so despite announcing restoration of OPS.

“The Congress has won HP on the promise of implementing the OPS. It will be interesting to see how they fulfil this promise because they haven’t implemented it in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, where the party is still in power. If not, this could be their last term for a long time,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said after Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu said the state government would implement OPS restoration in the very first cabinet meeting.