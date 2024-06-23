Will seek Central funds for tourism, health, highway projects: Kangra MP

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 22

Newly elected Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj today said that he would focus on arranging funds for tourism, health, water resources and highway projects from the Central Government.

Bhardwaj, while addressing mediapersons here, said that bringing Nurpur’s historical Brijraj Swami temple on the state’s religious tourism map and getting approval for a new water supply project for the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) were also his priorities.

Bhardwaj, who hails from Nurpur, thanked the residents of Nurpur for giving a massive lead to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He said that after the Dehra bypoll, he would chalk out a plan for the holistic development of his native place Nurpur.

He added that he would launch a ‘Dhanyabad Yatra’ in Nurpur after the Dehra byelection to express his gratitude to the electorate. Local MLA Ranbir Nikka was present on the occasion.

Earlier, Bhardwaj convened an informal meeting with the officials of the NHAI and discussed the problems being faced by the residents and traders of Jassur town in Nurpur due to the slow pace of the ongoing work on the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project from Kandwal to Jassur. The NHAI officials and representatives of the construction company assured him of expediting the work next month.

Bhardwaj said he was apprised of problems being faced by the NHAI in highway construction. He added that he would meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard.

