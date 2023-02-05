Will seek higher allocation for sports: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 4

Himachal will take a leaf out of Haryana’s book to give much-needed boost to sports. Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh has directed his department to study Haryana’s sports policy for fresh ideas for implementation in the state.

Vikramaditya said, “Haryana probably has the best sports policy in the country. I have directed officials to study the Haryana model and pick up points that can be implemented here.”

The first thing that the state could learn from Haryana is prompt disbursement of cash rewards to medal winners. The state is yet to offer cash rewards to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and National Games medal winners.

Vikramaditya said, “The delay is happening because the matter has to be taken up with the Finance Department. To ensure cash rewards are given promptly, we will propose the creation of a separate head under which some budget will be kept for the purpose. This will expedite the whole process.”

He added that he would request the Chief Minister to enhance allocation for sports in the forthcoming Budget. “We need to build infrastructure for which more capital expenditure and funds will be required. We will reach out to industries, private companies and hydel projects for funds under the CSR initiative,” he said.

The Sports Minister is also looking at launching winter games like skiing, mountaineering and snowboarding, which are available in Manali, in other parts of the state. “We will explore the possibility of holding winter sports in the Chanshal valley in collaboration with the Tourism Department,” he said.

The Sports Minister took a jibe at the previous BJP government saying that not even one meeting of the Sports Council was held during its tenure.

Vikramaditya said, “I don’t know what the previous Sports Minister was doing all the time? We will soon hold a meeting of the Sports Council and prioritise sporting events as per our potential of doing well at the international level.”