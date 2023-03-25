Will seek higher royalty in power projects: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 24

The state government is exploring ways to enhance its royalty and equity share in Central and joint venture hydroelectric projects. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this in response to a resolution moved by Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Private Members Day. Parmar stressed the need to enhance the state’s share in hydroelectric projects.

Sukhu said that the entire House should meet and urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant at least 30 per cent royalty from projects that had recovered their costs and were earning profits.

He said that the process had been started to take over the Shanan power project, which is currently with the Punjab Government on a lease for 99 years. “The lease is ending in March next year. I have directed the Chief Secretary to contact his counterpart in Punjab for the consensual transfer of the project,” he added.

Most members participating in the debate, including Vipin Parmar (Sullah), Rajesh Dharmani (Ghumarwin), Rakesh Jamwal (Sundernagar) and Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), also raised the issue of more than Rs 4,000 crore arrears that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) owes to Himachal.

Dharmani said that the 7.19 per cent share the state was getting from BBMB projects was inadequate and should be revisited. He added that there were several projects in which the state’s share was quite low. “There is need to revisit these agreements even if it means engaging legal experts,” he said.

The Chief Minister, while agreeing with the members’ stand on BBMB arrears, said that not paying arrears was injustice with Himachal. “The state should at least be made a partner state but even that is being denied,” he added.

He said that his government was working on making the state a leading producer of green hydrogen in coming years.