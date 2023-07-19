Will seek restoration of special status: Pratibha Singh

Shimla, July 18
State Congress president Pratibha Singh has said that she will demand the restoration of the special category status for Himachal Pradesh under which there is a provision of 90 per cent grant for the implementation of development schemes.
Pratibha said, “Keeping in view difficult geographical conditions of the state, I will raise the issue of special status in Parliament.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...