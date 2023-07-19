Will seek restoration of special status: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 18

State Congress president Pratibha Singh has said that she will demand the restoration of the special category status for Himachal Pradesh under which there is a provision of 90 per cent grant for the implementation of development schemes.

Pratibha said, “Keeping in view difficult geographical conditions of the state, I will raise the issue of special status in Parliament.”

