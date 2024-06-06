Will support Sujanpur’s development: CM to Rana

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Ranjit Singh Rana for being elected as MLA from the Sujanpur Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district and assured him that he would extend all support for the development of Sujanpur.

Rana, who defeated BJP candidate Rajinder Rana, met the Chief Minister today, attributing his victory to the people of Sujanpur and Sukhu. It was a courtesy call.

He said his victory was the victory of the policies and programmes of the Sukhu-led Congress government.

He would make all efforts to come up to the aspirations of the people of Sujanpur and their development needs, he added.

