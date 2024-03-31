Will take up any role given by BJP, says ex-minister

Una, March 30
Former minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government, Virender Kanwar today expressed faith in the BJP ideology. He said he was a true soldier of the BJP
and would shoulder any responsibility bestowed upon him by the party.
Kanwar addressed the media for the first time after the BJP allocated the party ticket for the Kutlehar byelections to Congress rebel MLA Devinder Bhutto after the latter joined the BJP. Kanwar said he would work towards strengthening the party in Kutlehar and ensure that the BJP candidate wins the elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...