Will take up any role given by BJP, says ex-minister

Our Correspondent

Una, March 30

Former minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government, Virender Kanwar today expressed faith in the BJP ideology. He said he was a true soldier of the BJP

and would shoulder any responsibility bestowed upon him by the party.

Kanwar addressed the media for the first time after the BJP allocated the party ticket for the Kutlehar byelections to Congress rebel MLA Devinder Bhutto after the latter joined the BJP. Kanwar said he would work towards strengthening the party in Kutlehar and ensure that the BJP candidate wins the elections.

