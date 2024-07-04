Will take up taxi driver’s killing with Punjab: Minister to operators

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

The taxi operators from Shimla have met Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh over the recent killing of a taxi driver allegedly by two youths from Punjab and some instances of vandalising of taxis in the neighbouring state.

Besides seeking protection, the taxi operators urged the minister to take up the matter with the Punjab government. “It has come to my notice that taxi drivers from Punjab were involved in some quarrel in Manali a few days back. Following that dispute, our taxi drivers are being stopped and threatened in various parts of Punjab and Chandigarh. A couple of taxis have also been vandalised,” Anirudh Singh said.

“We will take up the matter with the authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh. It’s in the interest of everyone that such incidents do not happen as the taxis from Punjab come to Himachal and vice versa,” he added.

Meanwhile, the taxi operators said people in both states should refrain from any unlawful action and strict action should be taken against the miscreants in both the states. “It’s only a handful of miscreants in both the states who are creating trouble. The authorities should take strict action against such elements,” said Rajinder Thakur, a taxi operator.

