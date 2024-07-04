Will take up taxi driver’s killing with Punjab: Minister to operators

Shimla, July 3
The taxi operators from Shimla have met Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh over the recent killing of a taxi driver allegedly by two youths from Punjab and some instances of vandalising of taxis in the neighbouring state.
Besides seeking protection, the taxi operators urged the minister to take up the matter with the Punjab government. “It has come to my notice that taxi drivers from Punjab were involved in some quarrel in Manali a few days back. Following that dispute, our taxi drivers are being stopped and threatened in various parts of Punjab and Chandigarh. A couple of taxis have also been vandalised,” Anirudh Singh said.
“We will take up the matter with the authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh. It’s in the interest of everyone that such incidents do not happen as the taxis from Punjab come to Himachal and vice versa,” he added.
Meanwhile, the taxi operators said people in both states should refrain from any unlawful action and strict action should be taken against the miscreants in both the states. “It’s only a handful of miscreants in both the states who are creating trouble. The authorities should take strict action against such elements,” said Rajinder Thakur, a taxi operator.
NOT IN INTEREST
It’s in the interest of anyone that such incidents do not happen as taxis from Punjab come to Himachal and vice versa. — Anirudh Singh, Panchayati Raj Minister
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...