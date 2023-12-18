Will target Himachal govt over CUHP delay, 'unkept promises': BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 17

BJP leaders today prepared for the Jan Aakrosh rally at Dharamsala tomorrow, a day ahead of the winter session of Himachal Assembly starting here on December 19. Sources said that the district level leaders of BJP were planning to make an impressive show of strength during the rally.

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur and state president of BJP Rajiv Bindal were scheduled to attend the rally. The sources here said that the BJP workers would take out a procession from the police grounds to Kachehri crossing. Former Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar along with other BJP leaders today reviewed arrangements for the rally.

The BJP was planned to hold an impressive show as comparisons would be drawn between their and Congress rally organised here on December 11 to mark one year of completion of the Sukhu government in power. The Congress rally was largely attended and thousands of people from across the state participated in it.

The state spokesperson of BJP Sanjay Sharma said the BJP would expose the Congress for ignoring Kangra district and failing to fulfil guarantees it had given to the state electorate before the last Assembly elections. The Congress government was discriminating against Kangra in terms of development. The government was not depositing Rs 30 crore with the Forest Department for transfer of forest land in the name of the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

Since the state was not depositing the amount, the construction of the north campus of the CUHP has not started. The Government of India has allocated Rs 500 crores for bringing up the CUHP campus. It was the biggest investment for Kangra district but was not being used due to bias of the current Congress government against the region, he said.

Sharma said the BJP would target the government for failing to fulfil the guarantees such as giving Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state and giving 300 units of free power to every household.

