 Will win Himachal and put it in your lap: Pratibha Singh to Rahul : The Tribune India

Will win Himachal and put it in your lap: Pratibha Singh to Rahul

Himachal Congress President Pratibha was addresssing Mehngai Pe Halla Bol rally at historic Ramlila Grounds in New Delhi

Will win Himachal and put it in your lap: Pratibha Singh to Rahul

Pratibha Singh. File

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 4

Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh on Sunday pledged to win the upcoming state assembly elections and declared that the change in the party's national fortunes would start from Himachal.

Addressing the Mehngai Pe Halla Bol rally ahead of Rahul Gandhi in the National Capital's historic Ramlila Grounds, Pratibha Singh, in the presence of Rahul, said, "We will win Himachal Pradesh and place the state in the lap of Rahul Gandhi. Change in the party's fortunes will start from Himachal. We will ensure change starts from Himachal and then sweeps the country."

Singh was among the few leaders along side Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bahgel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, ex-Punjab Congress chief Partap Bajwa and the newly appointed J&K Congress president Vikar Rasul, who was called upon to address the mammoth rally where Rahul Gandhi later tore into the ruling BJP for "spreading hate and fear and benefitting two industrialists."

Referring to Rahul's upcoming Bharat Jodo yatra, Pratibha Singh said the party in Himachal would fully back the mobilisation effort on the ground and articulate the concerns of the people who are reeling under the "twin assaults of price rise and joblessness."

'We will support you in our respective states. We will raise the voices of the people on the streets and in Parliament. We tried to raise the price rise issue in Parliament but we were not given time," said the Himachal unit chief of Congress.

She also recalled PM Narendra Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha poll promises of two crore annual jobs and asked, "Eight years have passed. Where are 16 crore jobs, Mr prime minister?"

Singh spoke of the highly priced cooking gas cylinders and said, "Across the board GST had broken the backs of people and the PM does not want to listen to anything."

The Congress is into a do or die battle in the hill state which the BJP had won in 2017 bagging 44 seats in a 68 member house.

The BJP which had won 26 seats in 2012 Himachal elections posted a 10 pc jump in vote share in 2017 state polls touching 48.7 pc.

The Congress vote share in 2017 was 41.8 pc.

After the BJP won neighbouring Uttarakhand, the Congress is facing an uphill task of preventing a saffron rerun in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

2
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

3
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

4
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

5
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

6
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

7
Punjab

Jalandhar: Kabaddi association chief among 3 named in player's murder case

8
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...

Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally

Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally

Said the real purpose of Congress rally is to save Gandhi fa...

Fans to have ‘Super Sunday’ as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...

J-K: Statehood, land and jobs for locals my main agenda, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad spells out agenda of his new party; J-K statehood, land and jobs for locals his main priority

Said name of the party will be decided by people and relate ...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends