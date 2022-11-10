Will win more seats this time, claims CM Jai Ram Thakur in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 9

There is a BJP wave in the state and the party will win more seats than the last elections, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Kullu today.

He said, “We had won 44 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections and two Congress MLAs joined the BJP recently. We will surely win more seats this time.”

The Chief Minister appealed to employees not to be fooled by fake promises of the opposition parties. He added that the BJP would think about the OPS issue and their welfare.

Thakur said, “The Congress wants to regain power by spreading lies but false guarantees do not give success. The NDA government had given thousands of crores of rupees to the previous Congress government but the latter did not spend it. The reason was clear that the credit would have gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said, “During our five years tenure, we have worked in close proximity to the poor. Himachal’s all-round development is happening due to the policies and schemes of the government. We will fulfil what we have promised.”

He addressed a public meeting at Gohar in the Nachan constituency of Mandi to seek votes for BJP candidate Vinod Kumar.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress only talks while the BJP performs. “This time, Himachal will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands and in turn strengthen the country.”

Thakur, while addressing an election rally at Pachhad in Sirmaur in 0favour of Reena Kashyap, said that in the past five years, with the cooperation of the Central Government, “we have worked for the development of Himachal”.

He said that Himachal had got big projects like AIIMS, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Devices Park and a Vande Bharat train. He added that the BJP would again form government in the state.

