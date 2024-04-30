Will work for backward areas, says Sultanpuri

Tribune News Service

Nerva (Shimla), April 29

Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency, today said that he would take effective steps like his father KD Sultanpuri, the six-time MP from the Shimla Parliamentary constituency, for the development of backward and remote areas.

While addressing the meetings of party workers in several panchayats of Chopal area, Sultanpuri assured the people that he would leave no stone unturned as a member of Parliament for the development of the area. “The BJP MP never took care of this area but I will remain committed to solving the problems of this area,” he said.

On the occasion, Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta urged the people to vote for Sultanpuri. He said that the Congress would fulfil all its guarantees and cautioned the people against falling to any false propaganda by the BJP.

