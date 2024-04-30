Will work for backward areas, says Sultanpuri

Nerva (Shimla), April 29
Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency, today said that he would take effective steps like his father KD Sultanpuri, the six-time MP from the Shimla Parliamentary constituency, for the development of backward and remote areas.
While addressing the meetings of party workers in several panchayats of Chopal area, Sultanpuri assured the people that he would leave no stone unturned as a member of Parliament for the development of the area. “The BJP MP never took care of this area but I will remain committed to solving the problems of this area,” he said.
On the occasion, Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta urged the people to vote for Sultanpuri. He said that the Congress would fulfil all its guarantees and cautioned the people against falling to any false propaganda by the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads