Win in bypolls shows people firmly with Congress: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today said that the Congress winning four out of six Assembly by-elections show that the people of the state were standing firmly with the Congress despite the BJP wining all four Lok Sabha seats. She also said that the BJP shouldn’t rejoice over winning all four seats as the people have rejected its goal of winning 400 seats.

She also ridiculed Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for asking Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to step down on account of losing all four Lok Sabha seats, saying that the BJP had also lost four by-elections when Thakur was Chief Minister. “So, why Jai Ram Thakur did not resign then? The lessons on morality do not sound good coming from the BJP,” she said.

Pratibha Singh called upon the party workers to not get disappointed by the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and should start working to win the three Assembly by-polls that are due within six months now. “Workers are the backbone of the party and they have to go to the people with full enthusiasm, popular policies and decisions of public interest,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Pratibha Singh #Shimla