Winds disrupt power supply in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 23

High-velocity winds and rain which lashed the district on Sunday night disrupted power supply in various areas for several hours.

Power was disrupted around midnight in Kasauli, Dharampur, Dagshai, Solan, Chail and Kandaghat, and was restored in a few hours. Several trees got uprooted due to the winds and created a snag in the power infrastructure.

In Parwanoo, at least 100 transformers suffered snag due to uprooted trees. The restoration work was initiated early in the morning and was completed by evening.

The Executive Engineer of the HP State Electricity Board Limited, Vikas Gupta, said the state suffered a loss of Rs 15 lakh.

With peak tourist season, the absence of power is also causing hardships to hoteliers.

Generators have been running run day and night for the past two days, said a hotelier at Chail. “It is strange that the power scenario has failed to improve at key tourist places such as Chail and Kasauli, despite the state government making tall claims of facilitating tourism,” the hotelier added.