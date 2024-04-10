Winnability sole criterion for selecting Congress candidates in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 9

Winnability would be the sole criterion for the selection of Congress candidates for the Assembly bypoll and the General Election, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He was talking to mediapersons on the alleged delay in the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections, at circuit house here. The Chief Minister was here to review the political situation after the expulsion of six MLAs from the Assembly and their joining the BJP.

The CM said it was unfortunate that due to its “destructive politics” and horse-trading tendencies, the BJP had necessitated bypoll in six Assembly constituencies. The BJP had been exposed and the people had understood its greed for power, he added.

Sukhu said former CM Jai ram Thakur ignored the district during his own tenure and now he was visiting Sameerpur repeatedly to seek favour of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Thakur ignored even the BJP leadership of the district, he added.

Sukhu said it was his government that had restored development in the district. To buttress his claim, he cited the construction of a bus stand that had been pending for past over 15 years. He said the bus stand was announced by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, but its construction was ignored by Jai Ram Thakur. The work started on the project only after his government sanctioned Rs 48 crore for the purpose.

The CM said the people would not forgive betrayers and those indulging in horse-trading. Within 15 months, his government had fulfilled a number of promises, thereby earning the trust of the people, he claimed.

