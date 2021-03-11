Winnability will decide ticket allocation: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

Winnability will be the only criteria for ticket allocation for the forthcoming Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, said Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress campaign committee, here today.

He said the Congress was united and would contest the Assembly elections to topple the BJP regime.

Sukhu said that the Congress was an old and mature political party. It had a battery of visionary leaders and would never require advice from BJP leaders.

