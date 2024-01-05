 Winter carnival : Fashion show, folk dance enthral tourists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Winter carnival : Fashion show, folk dance enthral tourists

Winter carnival : Fashion show, folk dance enthral tourists

Winter carnival : Fashion show, folk dance enthral tourists

Kuldeep Sharma regales audience at a cultural event during Winter Carnival on Wednesday.



Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 4

The fashion show in traditional attire by women folk of various mahila mandals in the open air auditorium Manu Rangshala stole the show on the third day of the national Winter Carnival at Manali today. The event was the centre of attraction for the tourists and locals alike.

Folk dance by Perfect Dance Studio from Jammu mesmerised the audience. Dance on new and old film songs was liked by the spectators. The viewers were enthralled by the performances during the talent hunt show. Classical dance presentations entertained the visitors. The tourists had a gala time enjoying the festivities and the traditional dishes. The stalls serving traditional dishes have been set up by self-help groups on the Mall road.

Various rounds of ‘Voice of Carnival’ competition were also held in which the participants enthralled the audience with their melodious voices.

The competitions of classical dance and traditional musical instruments were also held in Manu Rangshala which entertained the spectators. Musicians from different places participated in this competition and played their own tunes. The first round of the competition of the Winter Queen, which is the highlight of the Winter Carnival, will be held in Manu Rangshala tonight. The finale of the pageant will be held on the closing of the festival on January 6.

Even amid chilling cold, various cultural programmes and events kept the atmosphere festive at the Manu Rangshala during the second cultural evening of the national level Winter Carnival yesterday. The audience stayed put and enjoyed the performance by artists from different parts of the state and the country. The presentations by the local artists were also lauded by the spectators.

Kuldeep Sharma enchanted everyone with an array of Punjabi, Pahari and film songs in his melodious voice during the cultural evening. Dushyant enthralled the audience by singing film and pahari songs. Riya and Mahak made the audience to dance by singing pahari songs.

Hem Raj Bhardwaj mesmerized the audience with his peppy numbers. Rishabh also entertained the audience by singing melodious songs.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh was the chief guest of the second cultural evening. He said this festival was about the cultural heritage of the region and it is playing an important role in disseminating information and the development of tourism here.

The open air auditorium was jam-packed with the audience who braved the chilling temperatures to enjoy the presentations.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

2
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

3
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

4
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

6
Trending

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

7
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

10
Delhi

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Last year, air quality was better in summer: Report

Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

DSP’s murder case solved

DSP’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Schools hit by floods await govt grant

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Central Jail

Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone