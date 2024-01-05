Winter carnival : Fashion show, folk dance enthral tourists

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 4

The fashion show in traditional attire by women folk of various mahila mandals in the open air auditorium Manu Rangshala stole the show on the third day of the national Winter Carnival at Manali today. The event was the centre of attraction for the tourists and locals alike.

Folk dance by Perfect Dance Studio from Jammu mesmerised the audience. Dance on new and old film songs was liked by the spectators. The viewers were enthralled by the performances during the talent hunt show. Classical dance presentations entertained the visitors. The tourists had a gala time enjoying the festivities and the traditional dishes. The stalls serving traditional dishes have been set up by self-help groups on the Mall road.

Various rounds of ‘Voice of Carnival’ competition were also held in which the participants enthralled the audience with their melodious voices.

The competitions of classical dance and traditional musical instruments were also held in Manu Rangshala which entertained the spectators. Musicians from different places participated in this competition and played their own tunes. The first round of the competition of the Winter Queen, which is the highlight of the Winter Carnival, will be held in Manu Rangshala tonight. The finale of the pageant will be held on the closing of the festival on January 6.

Even amid chilling cold, various cultural programmes and events kept the atmosphere festive at the Manu Rangshala during the second cultural evening of the national level Winter Carnival yesterday. The audience stayed put and enjoyed the performance by artists from different parts of the state and the country. The presentations by the local artists were also lauded by the spectators.

Kuldeep Sharma enchanted everyone with an array of Punjabi, Pahari and film songs in his melodious voice during the cultural evening. Dushyant enthralled the audience by singing film and pahari songs. Riya and Mahak made the audience to dance by singing pahari songs.

Hem Raj Bhardwaj mesmerized the audience with his peppy numbers. Rishabh also entertained the audience by singing melodious songs.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh was the chief guest of the second cultural evening. He said this festival was about the cultural heritage of the region and it is playing an important role in disseminating information and the development of tourism here.

The open air auditorium was jam-packed with the audience who braved the chilling temperatures to enjoy the presentations.

