Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

PTI

Shimla, November 10

Parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a winter chill on Friday as the mercury plummeted following fresh rains and snowfall at several places amid yellow warning on Friday.

The strategic Leh-Manali National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic in the higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti districts, while light to moderate snowfall occurred near Atal Tunnel, Sissu, Koksar, and Rohtang Pass.

The vehicular movement from Darcha to Sarchu and Koksar to Rohtang has been disrupted due to fresh snowfall. National Highway 505 (Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu) has also been blocked due to snowfall, said Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary.

The state capital Shimla is experiencing intermittent moderate rains accompanied by chilly winds. Dark convective clouds overcast the city and fog engulfed the region, reducing visibility to a few metres and disrupting road traffic.

Higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, Kullu, and Rohtang Pass, Dhauladhar ranges and Pin Valley experienced moderate snowfall while Dharamshala, engulfed under fog, also witnessed moderate rains.

The local meteorological station (MeT) has issued a yellow warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds with heavy rains at isolated places Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Lahaul divisions and snowfall at isolated places in high altitude areas and tribal belt.

Light rain coupled with dust storms was also witnessed in parts of the Hamirpur district where power supply was hit. The region witnessed a clear day in mid and lower hills in the morning but by the afternoon, the sky was heavily overcast as intermittent rains and icy winds lashed the region.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti districts are likely to witness heavy rain or snow on Friday. This may cause disruptions of essential services like water, electricity, communications, traffic, and low visibility, the MeT office cautioned.

The MeT also predicted rains in mid and lower hills and snowfall in higher hills on November 11, 2023.

Kusumseri and Keylong recorded a low night temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius while Sumdo and Kalpa recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, Narkanda 5 degrees Celsius, and Manali 6 degrees Celsius.

