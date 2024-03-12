Wiring maze in Solan

Amaze of electrical wires hangs over the Mall Road in Solan, very close to the buildings of the area. This can prove dangerous in the event of a heavily loaded vehicle crossing this stretch and goods pulling the wires down on it. The authorities concerned should take notice of this issue before a mishap occurs. Rashmi, Solan

Public toilet in poor condition

THE public toilet in the Main Bazaar at Oddi on National Highway-5 in Kumarsain tehsil is in a very poor condition. The toilet is extremely dirty and lacks water supply. It also gives off an unbearably foul smell at all times. A lot of travellers stop here to have food and people, especially women, have to face a great deal of inconvenience when they use the toilet. Surinder, Kumarsain

Patients inconvenienced by pen-down strike

EVER since doctors started a pen-down strike across the state, patients here have been facing problems. Every day, patients have to suffer in queues for hours before finally getting examined by the doctors. The government should immediately resolve this matter to help the patients. Aniket, Solan

