With 13 of 17 Assembly segments, Kangana stormed Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 4

In the latest electoral showdown within the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the BJP has emerged triumphant, securing a commanding lead in 13 out of the total 17 Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha elections today.

The BJP got lead in Mandi Sadar, Balh, Nachan, Seraj, Sundernagar, Karsog, Sarkaghat, Darang, Jogindernagar, Kullu Sadar, Banjar, Manali, Bharmour segments, while the Congress got lead in Rampur, Ani, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur Assembly segments. This resounding victory cements the BJP’s stronghold in the region, leaving its primary rival, the Congress, trailing far behind.

The BJP’s dominance in the electoral landscape of Mandi underscores the party’s continued popularity among voters. With significant lead in the majority of the Assembly segments, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut has not only solidified her position within the constituency, but also showcased the party’s widespread appeal across diverse demographics.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh, managed to clinch a lead in only four Assembly segments. The significant difference in the number of Assembly segments won by each party underscores the BJP’s overwhelming success in rallying voter support and consolidating its electoral base.

The electoral battle in Mandi was closely watched by political analysts, who had anticipated a fierce contest between the BJP and the Congress. However, the BJP’s decisive performance has shifted the political landscape in its favour, reaffirming the party’s status as a dominant force in the state politics.

The outcome of the elections in Mandi reflects broader trends observed across the state, where the BJP has consistently maintained its electoral edge in the Lok Sabha election in third consecutive term. The party’s agenda, coupled with its robust organisational machinery, has resonated with voters, allowing it to secure significant lead of votes to BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in key constituencies.

As the BJP celebrates its victory in Mandi, it is poised to further strengthen its position in Himachal Pradesh. Conversely, the Congress faces the daunting task of introspection and strategising to regain lost ground in the region.

Overall, the BJP’s dominant performance in Mandi sends a clear message about the prevailing political dynamics in the region and underscores the party’s unwavering popularity among voters.

