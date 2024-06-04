With bated breath, Kinnaur awaits declaration of results

Ashish Negi
Kinnaur, June 3
As the eagerly awaited vote counting day approaches, the Bachat Bhawan in Reckong Peo is bustling with activity. Observer Niyaz Ahmed Khan oversaw the meticulous preparations being made today to ensure a smooth and efficient counting process on Tuesday.
According to the information gathered, the counting of votes will take place in 13 rounds, indicating the high level of scrutiny and attention being given to the final stage of the democratic process. Voters in the Kinnaur constituency are eager for the final results, which will determine the path forward for the region.
The local administration has left no stone unturned in their efforts to create an environment conducive to a seamless conduct of the counting process. Observer Niyaz Ahmed Khan’s presence underscores the commitment of the authorities to ensure a transparent vote counting process.
The preparations at the Bachat Bhawan have set the stage for a pivotal moment in the political landscape of Kinnaur.
