With Denmark's help, dairy centre to come up in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 28

A centre of excellence in dairy farming will be set up at Basal village of Una district with the technical assistance from the government of Denmark.

Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today said the MoU between the two countries would be signed during PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Denmark.

Kanwar said the dairy centre would be fully automated and robots be used to milk, clean and feed cows. He said the centre would be the first of its kind in North India and training be given to local veterinarians and farmers at the centre, adding that the high milk-yielding cows would be kept here.