 With onset of summer, Gaddi herders make way up Dhauladhar, Lahaul hills : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • With onset of summer, Gaddi herders make way up Dhauladhar, Lahaul hills

With onset of summer, Gaddi herders make way up Dhauladhar, Lahaul hills

With onset of summer, Gaddi herders make way up Dhauladhar, Lahaul hills

File photo



Tribune News Service

Palampur, May 15

Due to inclement weather, a number of shepherds were held up in Palampur and other areas of Kangra district with their animals since March. The shepherds have now started moving to higher hills with their animals.

With the onset of summers, these tribes move to high high-altitude areas of Dhauladhar hills, Chhota and Bara Bhanghal, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and parts of Chamba district, along with their flock of animals, every year. These shepherds are from the traditional Gaddi community and have been moving like this for generations.

A shepherd said he was held up in Palampur because of heavy snowfall, since all their traditional routes via Chamba and Thamsar pass of Dhauladhar hills were blocked.

Trilok Kapoor, former chairman of HP State Wool Federation, while talking to The Tribune, said global warming had resulted in change in snow lines, unusual rain and snow in the high-altitude areas of the state and had forced these tribes to spend more time in the lower hills of the state in the past few years. He added that heavy snowfall in Dhauladhar hills and Lahual Spiti in April and May was reducing their traditional pastures in high altitude areas, which was a matter of concern.

The change in the snow lines in the past few years and global warming have impacted the traditional routes of seasonal migration making their lives risky and searching for new pastures.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Lahaul and Spiti #Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

5
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

6
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

7
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

8
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

10
India

Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...

PM: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk

SP alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity