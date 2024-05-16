With onset of summer, Gaddi herders make way up Dhauladhar, Lahaul hills

Tribune News Service

Palampur, May 15

Due to inclement weather, a number of shepherds were held up in Palampur and other areas of Kangra district with their animals since March. The shepherds have now started moving to higher hills with their animals.

With the onset of summers, these tribes move to high high-altitude areas of Dhauladhar hills, Chhota and Bara Bhanghal, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and parts of Chamba district, along with their flock of animals, every year. These shepherds are from the traditional Gaddi community and have been moving like this for generations.

A shepherd said he was held up in Palampur because of heavy snowfall, since all their traditional routes via Chamba and Thamsar pass of Dhauladhar hills were blocked.

Trilok Kapoor, former chairman of HP State Wool Federation, while talking to The Tribune, said global warming had resulted in change in snow lines, unusual rain and snow in the high-altitude areas of the state and had forced these tribes to spend more time in the lower hills of the state in the past few years. He added that heavy snowfall in Dhauladhar hills and Lahual Spiti in April and May was reducing their traditional pastures in high altitude areas, which was a matter of concern.

The change in the snow lines in the past few years and global warming have impacted the traditional routes of seasonal migration making their lives risky and searching for new pastures.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Lahaul and Spiti #Palampur