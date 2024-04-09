 With snow cleared, Gulaba to be accessible soon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • With snow cleared, Gulaba to be accessible soon

With snow cleared, Gulaba to be accessible soon

Last year, the tourist spot had been opened to public on March 16

With snow cleared, Gulaba to be accessible soon

Tourists enjoy adventure activities in the snow at Sissu in Lahaul valley on Monday.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 8

Gulaba, a famous tourist spot between Manali and Rohtang, will be thrown open to tourists soon as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clears the snow from the road and parking facilities are restored. Presently, the tourists are being allowed to Kothi. Most of the tourists were going to Solang Nullah and Sissu by crossing the Atal Tunnel, as there was no snow in Kothi. Last year Gulaba was thrown open to tourists on March 16, however the snow had melted there by then.

The tourists will get another snow point for picnic after the opening of Gulaba, however, there is very less snow there now. This will also give impetus to the tourism business of Manali. Manali SDM Raman Sharma said that he had recommended allowing the tourists till Gulaba, adding that the movement of vehicles would depend upon the weather conditions. He further added that the barrier installed in Kothi will be shifted to Gulaba soon.

The BRO has been undertaking snow-clearance operation from both sides of the 13,058 feet high Rohtang Pass. The district administration had halted vehicular traffic beyond Gulaba from November 29. Last year, traffic to Marhi was restored on May 19 and vehicular movement to Rohtang Pass was allowed after June 6. The Rohtang Pass is a world famous tourist attraction and the visitors to Manali are able to enjoy the view of snow on the Pass from May to November.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of the valley experienced snowfall and the lower reaches were received rain in the afternoon yesterday. The excitement of the tourists increased as the snow started falling on the high peaks. The tourists were thrilled by the snowfall in the North Portal of Atal Tunnel in Lahaul valley. The tourists also enjoyed adventure activities in Solang Nala and Sissu.

A large number of tourists reached Manali over the weekend. Manali and other tourist places were seen buzzing with tourists. A huge number of tourists gathers every day at the snow points of Manali and Lahaul. This trend is expected to increase in the coming days with the mercury rising in the plains. The local tourism industry is also happy to witness the influx of tourists.

Vikas from Delhi said, “We are enjoying a lot as we have never witnessed snowfall earlier”. A tourist Sarita from Haryana said she was thrilled to witness the snowfall in the month of April. She said, “I captured the moment and uploaded my experience on social media and many viewers were amazed to see the snowfall. Most of the people were not able to believe experiencing a snowfall in the month of April in India.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali #Rohtang


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

2
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Diaspora

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

7
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

8
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

9
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut queen of controversies: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Top News

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of target Pakistan killings by India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

Indian officials have termed the allegations as ‘false and m...

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

The court made the oral observation while dealing with a ple...

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arr...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Amritsar: Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh: 750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Mohali: University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge in Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing in Chandigarh: Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Illegal mining rampant under AAP govt: Sukhpal Khaira

Jalandhar: 983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Jalandhar: 25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district