With subsidy and support, apple goes downhill to Kangra

Apple cultivation, which was earlier considered possible only in the upper areas of Himachal Pradesh due to conducive low temperatures for growing the fruit, is now being done in high-temperature tropical and subtropical regions in Kangra district.

The state horticulture department had developed certain hot-temperature tolerant apple varieties for lower hill areas in the state. Several apple varieties are being grown lower Kangra areas.

The cultivation of traditional varieties of apple is done only in higher areas as it requires a period of dormancy during winter, known as chilling hours, for proper development of buds and good fruit produce. In the low altitude areas, the growers have started diversifying their fruit crops in Kangra by adopting apple varieties such as Anna, Dorsett Golden and HRMN 99 developed in Israel and the US. The area witnesses extreme temperatures from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius during summers but these low chill apple varieties have been successfully grown in Kangra district especially in Dehra, Nagrota Bagwan and Shahpur sub divisions.

As per official information gathered from the state horticulture department, around 1,500 farmers have successfully grown low-chill apple varieties over an area of 170 hectares in the district. The apple grown in these low altitude warm areas has started ripening a month earlier in June, whereas traditional high chill apple ripens only July month onwards. “Another advantage of the low-chill apple varieties is that the seedling rootstock starts bearing fruit from the third year after plantation,” says a horticulture expert.

Raksh Paul, another progressive fruit grower from Dehra, says traditional farming of wheat, paddy and maize not only consumes more labour and time but also isn’t that lucrative. He is of the firm view that cultivation of horticulture crops is a profitable venture. He exhorted farmers and growers in the district to diversify their orchard with apple cultivation.

Meanwhile, Kamal Sen Negi, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Dharamsala, told

The Tribune that the department was not only providing technical knowhow to the growers but also giving 50 per cent subsidy (Rs 50,000 per hectare) for plantation, 80 per cent on purchasing anti- hail nets and similar amount of subsidy for drip irrigation facility. He said the apple saplings were being produced in the government and government-recognised private nurseries in the district.

