With the announcement of poll date, model code of conduct comes into force in Himachal

Shimla, October 14
With the announcement of poll date (November 12) for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the model code of conduct has come into force in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said on Friday.
He said there are a total of 55.74 lakh voters in Himachal, including 44,173 first-time voters. There are a total of 7,881 polling stations as compared to 7,525 in the last Assembly polls in 2017. Only 8 per cent of the polling stations are in the urban area.
The term of the present Assembly having 68 constituencies will get over on January 8, 2023.
There are a total of 1.20 lakh voters who are above the age of 80 years. This includes 1,181 persons who are above 100 years.
Tashigam in Lahaul Spiti segment is the highest polling station, located at a height of 15,256 feet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...