With the announcement of poll date, model code of conduct comes into force in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

With the announcement of poll date (November 12) for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the model code of conduct has come into force in the state, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said on Friday.

He said there are a total of 55.74 lakh voters in Himachal, including 44,173 first-time voters. There are a total of 7,881 polling stations as compared to 7,525 in the last Assembly polls in 2017. Only 8 per cent of the polling stations are in the urban area.

The term of the present Assembly having 68 constituencies will get over on January 8, 2023.

There are a total of 1.20 lakh voters who are above the age of 80 years. This includes 1,181 persons who are above 100 years.

Tashigam in Lahaul Spiti segment is the highest polling station, located at a height of 15,256 feet.