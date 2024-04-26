 Without water for over a week, Solan villagers take to streets : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Without water for over a week, Solan villagers take to streets

Without water for over a week, Solan villagers take to streets

Threaten to gherao Nalagarh SDM office if supply not restored soon

Without water for over a week, Solan villagers take to streets

Villagers protest at Maithal village in Nalagarh sub-division of Solan district. Photo: Aditya Chadha



Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

Holding empty utensils, residents of Maithal village under the Mittian gram panchayat of Nalagarh today protested against the indifferent attitude of the authorities for failing to supply water to them for the last eight days.

Protesting women asked the officials to look into the problem as to why taps in their houses were running dry.

Due to disruption in water supply, people are being forced to trudge 3 to 5 km to get water. The issue of water shortage has been raised with the staff of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) and the local MLA on several occasions, but to no avail, allege the villagers. Even a pond in the village had dried up.

The villagers raised slogans against the JSD staff and warned that if water supply was not restored soon they would gherao the office of the Nalagarh SDM and also take up the matter with the Solan Deputy Commissioner.

Amar Singh, a villager, said they had not received water for the last one week. “I have superannuated from the JSD after working for 36 years. I have spoken to the department staff and the contractor looking after the scheme as well as the local MLA two days ago, but to no avail,” he said.

JSD SDO Abhishek Mohan Kapil said the problem had come to his notice today and he would ensure that needful was done to provide water to the villagers.

The villagers lamented that those having vehicles managed to get water from nearby areas, but majority of the people were suffering as they had no transport means to fetch water.

Water to the area was supplied from two schemes — comprising a gravity scheme and a lift potable water scheme, but today there was no supply to the village for the last eight days. The villagers said they were unaware as to why water supply was disrupted.

The women lamented that no one was listening to their grievances as water was required both for household use as well as for cattle.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nalagarh #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended