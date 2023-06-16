Woman alleges rape, case registered

Solan, June 15
A Baddi woman has accused three persons of sexually exploiting her at a hotel where she was called by them on the pretext of offering her some online work from home. She has also alleged that a policeman was pressurizing her to withdraw complaint.
A case under Sections 376, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against Vandana Mahajan and Section 506 of the IPC against a policeman Jitender Singh on a complaint made by a Uttarakhand resident last evening, informed Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.
