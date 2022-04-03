Woman alleges sexual abuse by patwari

Solan, April 2
A 21-year-old woman today alleged that an official of the Revenue Department in Nalagarh subdivision had been sexually exploiting her for the past two years on the pretext of marrying her.
A case under Sections 376 and 323 of the IPC has been registered and woman police station, Baddi, has started a probe, said DSP Navdeep Singh.
According to the complaint of the woman, she was preparing for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative exams in Chandigarh. She was in relationship with a patwari, Dinesh Kumar, for the past two years.
Dinesh had promised to marry her but he instead got engaged to some other girl, alleged the complainant. When confronted, he started mentally torturing her.
The woman alleged that Dinesh forcibly took her to the Siswan-Chandigarh road when she went to talk to him at Thana village in Nalagarh yesterday.
He later dropped her somewhere but kept her mobile phone and bag. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...