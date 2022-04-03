Woman alleges sexual abuse by patwari

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 2

A 21-year-old woman today alleged that an official of the Revenue Department in Nalagarh subdivision had been sexually exploiting her for the past two years on the pretext of marrying her.

A case under Sections 376 and 323 of the IPC has been registered and woman police station, Baddi, has started a probe, said DSP Navdeep Singh.

According to the complaint of the woman, she was preparing for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative exams in Chandigarh. She was in relationship with a patwari, Dinesh Kumar, for the past two years.

Dinesh had promised to marry her but he instead got engaged to some other girl, alleged the complainant. When confronted, he started mentally torturing her.

The woman alleged that Dinesh forcibly took her to the Siswan-Chandigarh road when she went to talk to him at Thana village in Nalagarh yesterday.

He later dropped her somewhere but kept her mobile phone and bag. —