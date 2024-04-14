Woman assaulted over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

A woman, Dharmi Devi, was allegedly assaulted by three miscreants with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday at Keolidhar in Seraj area of Mandi district. The victim was found in a pool of blood in an unconscious state.

Jabna Chauhan, former gram panchayat pradhan and daughter of the victim, alleged that a land dispute with a resident of Shet village, Suresh Kumar, was the reason behind the assault. She alleged that Suresh Kumar, his wife Kesari Devi and their son assaulted the victim mercilessly with a shard-edged weapon and later pushed her down from a hilltop with the intention of killing her. The victim sustained grave injuries and is battling for her life in the ICU at IGMC, Shimla.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that a case had been registered on the complaint of family members of the victim, and an investigation was underway.

