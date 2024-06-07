Woman CHO dies by suicide in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 6

A woman Community Health Officer (CHO) committed suicide by hanging herself at the Health Sub-Centre, Sain, under Sadar police station on Tuesday evening. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the woman did not hold anyone responsible for her death. However, she mentioned the pressure of debt in the suicide note, leading the police to speculate that financial strain may have driven her to take the extreme step.

According to information, 31-year-old was posted as a CHO at the Health Sub-Centre at Sain in Mandi. Yesterday, she performed her duties at the health centre and completed essential tasks. When villagers noticed the half-open door of the health centre and a scooter parked outside, they informed the panchayat pradhan. Upon arrival, the pradhan found the female CHO hanging inside the room. He informed the police. On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said the suicide note did not blame anyone, but it mentioned the burden of debt. It is reported that her husband is posted as a patwari in Sujanpur.

