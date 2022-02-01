Woman cricketer held in cheating case from Kangra

Dharamsala, January 31
A former Himachal woman cricketer Sapna Randhawa was arrested today by the Gujarat Police in a Rs 27 lakh cheating case. She was arrested from Ranital area of Kangra district.
The accused was produced in a Dehra court, which sent her on transit remand. A complaint was filed by a young cricketer in Gujarat against the former player alleging she promised a spot in Ranji team in lieu of the money. In the complaint, it has been alleged that even after taking the money, he didn’t get a chance to play in Ranji Trophy.
The Gujarat Police have registered a case of cheating against the woman player on the basis of which she has been arrested. Dehra DSP Ankit Sharma said she had been arrested by the Surat police on the charges of cheating and had been produced in the court.—
