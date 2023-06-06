Woman crushed to death by bus

Mandi, June 5
In a horrific incident, a woman was crushed to death under an HRTC bus at the Sarkaghat bus stand in Mandi district today. The deceased has been identified as Roshani Devi, a native of Ropari village. The police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...